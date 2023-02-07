Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Wedding Astrological Predictions: Couple’s Future Together, Baby, Career And More

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting married today in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo have been dating for a few years now, and will be tying the knot in a private ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.

According to reports, astrologers have predicted a happy and bright future together for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The duo will reportedly have a long-lasting marriage and a flourishing career after marriage.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, astrologer Jagannath Guruji has advised the couple to work on their communication. “The couple should stay expressive with each other post-marriage. The communication factor will play a pivotal role in how their relationship will be yielding moments in the future. The planet Venus may create issues in their personal life, and to avoid any negative impact, they need to remain open with each other,” the report read.

Another report predicted that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will have babies in two years. The reports also mention that Sidharth’s professional life will flourish after marriage with Kiara Advani and will also open a production house.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot today in Jaisalmer. Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Juhi Chawla along with Isha Ambani and Aakash Ambani will also be in attendance apart from their close friends and family.

The sangeet ceremony of Sid-Kiara took place on Monday night. The event also had performances from their close family members including Kiara’s brother Mishaal, who sang a song composed by himself for the soon to-be bride and groom.

Reportedly, it was Katrina Kaif who suggested the royal venue to close friend Sidharth Malhotra for wedding with Kiara Advani. “Katrina shared her experience of getting married to Vicky Kaushal at Six Senses Palace. The wedding of the couple was fixed before they both made an appearance at Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, but after the show, Vicky and Katrina had a good chat and that's how they both asked Sidharth to go royal way for his wedding,” a report in Bollywood Life cited a source close to Sid and Kiara as saying.