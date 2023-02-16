Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s UNSEEN Pics From Their Wedding Go Viral On Social Media | Take A Look

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ceremony looked straight out of a fairytale. The Bollywood stars got married in a private and intimate ceremony with close family and friends in attendance.

Recently, new pictures from Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding went viral on social media. In the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen posing along with one of their wedding teams. The caption of the post read, “From here on, happiness simply multiplies... ❤❤❤ Congratulations to the beautiful couple @kiaraaliaadvani 💎❤ and @sidmalhotra 🦁❤ Thank-you @manishmalhotra05 🙏 For making us part this beautiful moment.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NITIN GARBYAL (@supergmumbai)

In the pictures, fans can get a closer look at Kiara Advani’s wedding lehenga. Several fans took to the comments section to react to the photos. One user wrote, “Got to see Kiara's full lehenga.such a pretty lehenga it is.such a good job by the whole team.” Another comment read, “Wow...isme sahi se lengha dikh ra...aati subdar @manishmalhotra05.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. The duo’s wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair and was only attended by few people from Bollywood. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Juhi Chawla along with Isha and Akash Ambani were amongst the celebrities attending Sid-Kiara wedding.

To announce their wedding, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to their social media account to post dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony. The caption of their post read, “”Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dated for a few years before eventually tying the knot earlier this month. The duo starred together in the 2021-film Shershah, based on the life of martyred captain Vikram Batra.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama series Indian Police Force, while Kiara Advani will be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in RC15.