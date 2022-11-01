Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s Romantic-Comedy Film ‘Adal Badal’ Shelved | Reports

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani wowed the audiences with their sparkling chemistry in director Vishnuvardhan’s ‘Shershah’. The duo became one of the most loved jodis in Bollywood and fans were eager to see them together again on the screen.

It was widely being reported that Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani will soon star in Dharma Productions’ upcoming romantic film, ‘Adal Badal’. The duo were also keen on being cast together in the film. Bu unfortunately, the film has reportedly been shelved now,

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the love story has now been shelved after the makers couldn't find any takers for the film.

“Yes, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were very keen on doing the film. In fact, the quirky premise of Adal Badal intrigued them both, and they even gave the makers a green light to go ahead with the development of a script for the venture. Unfortunately, even before the venture could take off it seems to have been grounded with no takers for the film,” read the report in Bollywood Hungama.

The report added, “No one in the industry is ready to bankroll the venture. It isn’t because of the lead pair, but instead, it is due to the rather unconventional storyline. Despite its quirkiness and novelty, in the current state, the industry is in, nobody wants to take a gamble and risk big monies on an untested formula.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani have reportedly been dating for a few years now. The duo, who have often been spotted going on vacations together, will be tying the knot soon.

According to reports, the ‘Shershah’ duo will reportedly have a Christmas 2022 wedding. "Yes, the Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani have locked a date this December for their nuptials. Though neither side is open to talking about the impending wedding both have stated prepping for it,” read a report by Bollywood Hungama.