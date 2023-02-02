Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Reports Confirmed By Paparazzo, Couple To Get Married On THIS Date

The reports about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding have been going viral on social media. On Thursday, a leading paparazzo from Mumbai confirmed that his team will be covering the ‘Shershah’ duo’s wedding this weekend.

Taking to his social media account, leading digital creator Viral Bhayani shared the news of him and his team heading to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan for the royal wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Adavni. His Instagram post read, “We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover #kiaraadvani and #sidharthmalhotra wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The post further added, “We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. 4th to 6th Feb is where the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been dating for a few years now. The duo starred together in the 2021 film Shershah. The duo has been often spotted going on vacations together and also make it a point to attend their film’s screenings.

The duo will reportedly have a private wedding with only close friends and family present. The wedding will have about 100 guests, with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Ashwini Yardi from Bollywood in attendance.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra landed in his home city Delhi. Reportedly, the groom to-be is in the capital to spend time with his family and will be leaving from there itself to the wedding venue in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani was spotted paying a hush-hush visit to Manish Malhotra’s office on Tuesday night for reportedly a last minute wedding outfit fitting. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly be wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for their wedding.

The wedding ceremony of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be done with Punjabi rituals. The duo will be hosting a grand reception bash for their friends from the industry after their return.