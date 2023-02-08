BRB Crying: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Pics Get Fans Emotional With 'Humari Permanent Booking Ho Gayi' | See Tweets

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding: Fans can't keep calm with their emotional caption. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood sweethearts Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a lavish ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Taking to their social media accounts, the newlyweds shared the first pictures from their wedding ceremony, which looked straight out of a fairytale.

Taking to their Instagram account, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted pictures from their wedding ceremony with a caption, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Take at Sid-Kiara’s wedding post:

As soon as the duo posted their wedding pictures, social media was quick to notice the connection of their caption with their 2021-film ‘Shershaah’, which marked the duo’s first time onscreen pairing together. Fans of Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani got emotional and started flooding the social media platforms with their reactions.

See top tweets:

AB HUMARI PERMANENT BOOKING HOGAYI HAI PLZ THEY R SO😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ — dilli wali gf (@dhinkamisha) February 7, 2023

STUNNING GORGEOUS BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE 😭🫶🏼

"Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" 🥹💗#SidKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/KnxTREu5fD — ⛤ (@sparklexe_) February 7, 2023

Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai 😭❤️



VIKRAM AND DIMPLE IN PARALLEL UNIVERSE.. THEM GETTING THEIR HAPPY ENDING 🥹#SidKiara pic.twitter.com/NgaDLBaKZ8 — JP🤎 (@Jinal_29) February 7, 2023

Me and who???🥺🥺

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” pic.twitter.com/JmvkFUChvj — Shreyas ♡ (@sochengeee) February 7, 2023

from “teri permanent hogayi hun tu to gaya” to “ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai” ~ a real love story pic.twitter.com/DGGPH1xtLe — •i• (@pachtaogaybro) February 7, 2023

One user wrote, “Just want to post pictures with someone with the caption “ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” Another comment read, “from “teri permanent hogayi hun tu to gaya” to “ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai” ~ a real love story.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding was a close knit affair and was attended by only the duo’s close family and friends. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who attended their wedding, congratulated the couple. Taking to his Instagram account, Karan posted a picture of the duo from their wedding and wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…”

The post further read, “Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together….”

“Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..,” Karan Johar’s post concluded.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly be hosting a reception in Delhi on February 9 before arriving back to Mumbai.