Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Are Straight Out Of Fairytale | See Here

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the new couples in B-town and their fans can't stop gushing over their beautiful wedding pictures. Designer Manish Malhotra has now posted more pictures from the couple's wedding and they are straight out of a fairytale.

Sharing the pictures, the official Instagram page of 'Manish Malhotra Vows' wrote, "Our gorgeous bride @kiaraaliaadvani & groom @sidmalhotra personifying a splendid symphony of artistry, classical timelessness and present-day flair, in their @manishmalhotraworld couture."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra Vows (@manishmalhotravows)

According to the post, 200 artisans spent a total of 6700 hours making Sidharth and Kiara's wedding attires.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra Vows (@manishmalhotravows)

Meanwhile, for her wedding video, Kiara chose the song 'Ranjha' which is from their film 'Shershaah'. The Wedding Filmer also posted the video on their Instagram page and shared why Kiara chose the song 'Ranjha' for her wedding video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra Vows (@manishmalhotravows)

The Wedding Filmer wrote, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Punjabi (@theweddingfilmer)

Meanwhile, announcing their wedding, Kiara and Sidharth wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The caption won the hearts of their fans as it is from the film 'Shershaah'.

Kiara wore customised kaleeras with K and S initials on them and also paid tribute to Sidharth's pet Oscar, who passed away last year. The designer Mrinalini Chandra shared the picture of the kaleeras and explained the meaning behind it. She wrote, "Our signature love story kaliras for the beautiful @kiaraaliaadvani was all sorts of magical! Amidst stars, moon, couple initials & butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrinalini Chandra (@mrinalinichandra)

Sidharth and Kiara had a private wedding in Jaisalmer with only close friends and family present.