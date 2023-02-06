Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Move To A Lavish Sea-Facing Bungalow In Juhu After Wedding: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly be tying the knot tomorrow, on February 6 in a grand ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple’s wedding ceremony will be a close knit affair with only close family and friends in attendance.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday night with a Mehendi ceremony. The couple danced their hearts out with their families and partied till 4 AM in the morning.

After their royal wedding ceremony in Suryagarh Palace, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani will be returning back to Mumbai. According to reports, the duo will be shifting to a plush sea-facing bungalow after their wedding.

A report in Mid Day cited a source close to Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani saying that the Mission Majnu star has been on a house-hunting spree for the past couple of months. “The actor is currently put up in a lavish apartment in Pali Hill but is now eager to move into a bungalow. Sidharth Malhotra has shortlisted a few properties in Juhu and is keen on having a sea-facing home just his current Bandra pad that offers him an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea.”

The report further added that a bungalow in JVPD has caught Sidharth Malhotra’s attention. “The bungalow is said to be spread across 3,500 square-foot property and it is located on the 6th road in JVPD. The property comes with a fat price tag of R70 crore. However, Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready,” the report in Mid-day cited the source as saying.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani will be back in Mumbai the day after their wedding and will reportedly host a grand reception for their industry friends. The couple will be hosting a lavish party to celebrate their marriage for several A-listers in the industry.