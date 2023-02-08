Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Arrive In Delhi Today, Host Grand Reception On THIS Date: Reports

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony on Tuesday, will be flying down to the Mission Majnu’s home city Delhi today. The couple will reportedly be hosting a grand reception for Sidharth Malhotra’ family and friends in Delhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a royal wedding ceremony at Suryagarh fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple shared the first pictures from their wedding via their social media account with a filmy twist.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani wrote, ““Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Take a look at Sid-Kiara’s wedding pictures here:

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be jetting off from their wedding venue in Jaisalmer to Delhi today itself. The duo will be hosting a wedding reception party for Sidharth Malhotra’s family and friends in Delhi tomorrow, on February 9.

For their wedding ceremony, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wore ace fashion designer and close friend Manish Malhotra’s designs. While Sidharth opted for a golden sherwani, Kiara looked ethereal in a pink lehenga.

Kiara Advani also paid a special tribute to Sidharth Malhotra’s pet dog oscar in her kaleeras. Taking to her social media account, her chooda designer Mrinalini Chandra described her kaleeres as “Amidst stars, moon , couple initials & butterflies , there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief. This kalira was all heart! Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride!”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding ceremony was attended by only close friends and families of the actors. Karan Johar, who is a close friend of the ‘Shershah’ duo, wrote an emotional note for Sid and Kiara congratulating them on their wedding.

“I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together….” read Karan Johar’s post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The filmmaker further wrote, “Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..”