Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Searching Wedding Venues In Chandigarh And Goa: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating for a few years now. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani are reportedly all set to tie the knot very soon. The duo, who have been dating for a few years now are planning to get married by the end of this year.

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani are already on the lookout for wedding venues. The ‘Shershah’ duo have reportedly been searching for wedding locations for nearly a month now.

A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “One of the luxurious properties that Kiara & Sid contacted was Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts.” Notably, the location has previously hosted the private wedding of long-time partners Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha.

“They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped,” the report in Pinkvilla added.

Rumors of Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani getting married have been going on for sometime. It was being reported that the duo are planning a Summer wedding next year in April.

There were reports of Sidharth and Kiara opting for a private and intimate wedding in the ‘Student of the Year’ star’s residence in Delhi. But it seems like Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani have preponed their wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani starred together in the 2021 film ‘Shershah’. Helmed by filmmaker Vishnuvardhan, the film had a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video and became a blockbuster success.

The duo reportedly started dating before filming ‘Shershah’ and met at the wrap up party of Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Lust Stories’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will star alongside Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in ‘Yodha’. He will also be seen playing the role of a cop in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’. The series will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara Advani is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Govind Mera Naam’ in her kitty.