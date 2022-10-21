Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Planning To Live In Together Before Wedding In April 2023: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been dating each other for a few years now. (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been reportedly dating for quite some time now, are planning to get married soon. The Bollywood sweethearts are planning to take a step ahead in their relationship and settle down together.

According to reports, Sidharth and Kiara are planning to get married in a private ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance. The duo will have their intimate wedding in Delhi in April next year.

While their wedding is still some time away. Sidharth and Kiara are reportedly planning to start living together before their big day. According to a report in BollywoodLife, the duo wants to spend more time together and are looking forward to live under the same roof.

“Sidharth and Kiara are extremely prepared for their marriage m as they know they are one and need to do just formality if getting married. And how they have given thought of being in life before they get hitched,” read the report in BollywoodLife.

The report added, “Sidharth and Kiara have decided that they might soon see a new house to live in together that has a good space for them. However, if they do not find any suitable house, Kiara might shift to Sidharth's Bandra house and they will start living together".

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani won’t be the first couple in Bollywood to be living together before getting married. ‘Brahmastra’ duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too started living in the same house much before they tied the knot in April this year.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met at the wrap up party of Karan Johar’s ‘Lust Stories’ in which Kiara starred opposite Vicky Kaushal. The two instantly hit off and further worked together in Amazon Prime Video’s blockbuster film ‘Shershah’.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly be seen together on screen once again in Dharma Productions’ upcoming romantic comedy. The film will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.