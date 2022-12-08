Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Lock THIS Venue For Their 2023 Wedding: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been tight-lipped about their romance. Since the sets of 'Shershaah' the reports of the duo dating have been circulating in the streets of Bollywood. However, the lovebirds are often seen together planning holidays and going out on dates.

For weeks now, there has been keen speculation about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding rumors. The wedding dates are not yet disclosed, however, the locations of the wedding will most likely happen between two cities i.e. Delhi and Mumbai.

According to a report cited by India Today, the wedding is likely to take place at the Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. Since it is heartily close to Delhi which is Sidharth Malhotra's native hometown, the location is thus the top priority.

The sources hence reveal, "They are putting together the guest list. Sid and Kiara are very close to some of their director and producer friends and they plan to invite them to the wedding as well. The names that are confirmed so far are Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi who are both very close to the couple. Apart from them, the Shershaah Jodi also plans to invite their co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and others."

The fans of Sidharth and Kiara are highly anticipating and excited about the wedding with a lavish reception in Mumbai. The location chosen by the duo i.e. The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa and Resort is the same place where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in November 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's 'Yodha' opposite Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. The actor also has Shantanu Bagchi's 'Mission Majnu' in the pipeline opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is already ready for her upcoming release alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera.' Next in line she has RC15 alongside Ram Charan and is helmed by S. Shankar. Kiara also has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan, directed by Sameer Vidwans.