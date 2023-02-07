Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Are Officially Married Now, Wikipedia Declares Them Man And Wife; Details Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially married now. The couple tied the knot today, on February 7, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The grand affair is being attended by their family members and close friends from the movie business. The Ambanis were also in the guest list of the 'Big Fat Punjabi Wedding'. The Wikipedia has also declared Sid and Kiara as Man and Wife.

A paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani, shared a video on Instagram which saw the ghodi exiting from the wedding venue. The video had the audio of people shouting- 'Shadi Ho Gai'. The man who accompanied the decked-up ghodi from the wedding of actors Sidharth and Kiara also confirmed that they have officially tied the knot.

Accoording to the reports, Kiara Advani wore a silver Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Sidharth also donned the same-coloured outfits. Following a string of Sabyasachi brides from the Bollywood, including Deepika, Anushka, Priyanka, and others, finally, we have Kiara Advani, who chose Manish Malhotra, a style icon in Bollywood, to create her bridal look.

The bride must be the centre of attention for the wedding attendees, friends, and family, and we can't wait to see their pics.

Sid and Kiara's wedding does not appear to be a private event. The who's who of Bollywood, business, and more were present at the extravagant and royal wedding held at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Names like Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani attended the wedding.