Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Itinerary Revealed, From Welcome Lunch To Haldi At Sunset Patio; Deets Inside

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The duo is all set to tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony and will tie the knot on February 7.

Now, the detailed itinerary of the Bollywood couple's wedding festivities has been disclosed, where according to the Times Now report, Welcome Lunch happened on 6th February at the 'Courtyard Suryagarh', while Sangeet happened at 'Sunset Patio'. Meanwhile, Haldi, the wedding, and a grand reception will take place on February 7 at 'Between Have', 'Bawdi', and 'Celebration Lawns' respectively.

On Sunday morning, Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput landed in Jaisalmer, followed by many renowned names from the industry including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal and many others. Ace designer Manish Malhotra arrived first in Rajasthan accompanying soon-to-be bride Kiara Advani.

Yesterday, an inside video from the venue made rounds on the internet to be the Sangeet party glimpses where Sidharth and Kiara were seen dancing with their friends and families in traditional attire.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of their film 'Shershaah' after which the duo started dating. The two never officially accepted their relationship, however, were often spotted at parties and vacations together.

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, whereas Kiara Advani made her debut in 2014 with 'Fugly', however, rose to fame after her role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.