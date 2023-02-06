  • News
  • Entertainment

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Itinerary Revealed, From Welcome Lunch To Haldi At Sunset Patio; Deets Inside

The detail itinerary of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding festivities has been disclosed, from Welcome Lunch to Haldi at sunset patio, the pre-wedding festivities are on full swing.

By Piyali Bhadra
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 07:28 PM IST
Minute Read
Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Itinerary Revealed, From Welcome Lunch To Haldi At Sunset Patio; Deets Inside
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan (Image Credits:@juniorLohia/Twitter)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The duo is all set to tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony and will tie the knot on February 7.

Now, the detailed itinerary of the Bollywood couple's wedding festivities has been disclosed, where according to the Times Now report, Welcome Lunch happened on 6th February at the 'Courtyard Suryagarh', while Sangeet happened at 'Sunset Patio'. Meanwhile, Haldi, the wedding, and a grand reception will take place on February 7 at 'Between Have', 'Bawdi', and 'Celebration Lawns' respectively.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

On Sunday morning, Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput landed in Jaisalmer, followed by many renowned names from the industry including Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal and many others. Ace designer Manish Malhotra arrived first in Rajasthan accompanying soon-to-be bride Kiara Advani.

Also Read
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE Updates: Juhi Chawla Jets Off..
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE Updates: Juhi Chawla Jets Off..

Yesterday, an inside video from the venue made rounds on the internet to be the Sangeet party glimpses where Sidharth and Kiara were seen dancing with their friends and families in traditional attire.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of their film 'Shershaah' after which the duo started dating. The two never officially accepted their relationship, however, were often spotted at parties and vacations together.

Also Read
Shamita Shetty Rubbishes Rumors Of Dating Actor Aamir Ali, Says ‘Stupid To..
Shamita Shetty Rubbishes Rumors Of Dating Actor Aamir Ali, Says ‘Stupid To..

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar 'Student Of The Year' in 2012, whereas Kiara Advani made her debut in 2014 with 'Fugly', however, rose to fame after her role in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.