New Year Celebrations 2021: Bollywood rumoured couples Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar have taken off from their schedules to ring in their New Year 2021.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The holiday season has begun and Bollywood celebs are buy jetting off to different places to ring in their New Year 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lately, we saw Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone vacaying in Jaipur together.

Now, as per reports rumoured couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khattar have also taken off from their schedules to ring in their New Year 2021. Well, not just them other celeb couples including Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani have jetted off to some unknown place.

Here have a look at the celebs who are ringing in New Year together:

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)





The rumoured couple was spotted at Mumbai Airpot together by the shutterbugs while they were jetting off to the Maldives to welcome New Year 2021 together. The couple has been keeping their relationship under wraps but by making an appearance together at the airport recently, fans are wondering have they made it official?

Ishaan Khattar-Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

As per gossip mongers, just like Sidharth and Kiara, even Khaali Peeli actors have jetted off to the Maldives to ring in New Year together. Rumours are rife that they have been dating however, the duo neither accepted nor declined the rumours.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The couple has been enjoying their vacation in Goa from past few days along with Karan Johar and Amrita Arora. Malla has been keeping her fans glued to their phones by dropping scorching hot pics from the vacay.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

On Saturday the rumoured couple went on a holiday, both the celebs have been keeping their fans updated by posting sneak-peak into their vacation. However, non of them have disclosed the location. the gossip mongers have been munching on rumours of them being a couple from a long time now but they both have publicly refrained from commenting on the relationship.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv