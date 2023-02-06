Sidharth-Kiara To Host Feast Of 100 Dishes From 10 Countries For Guests On Their Wedding: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has been the talk of the town lately. From picking ace designer Manish Malhotra for their wedding couture to booking 70-plus rooms in the lavish Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, this Bollywood couple wants their wedding story to be a fairytale lore.

Now, the reports of the couple hosting 100 dishes from 10 countries across the globe are making rounds on the internet, where the Bollywood duo will be feasting their guests with delicious delicacies from across the globe.

The menu includes Italian, American, Chinese, Mexican, South Indian, Rajasthani, Gujarati, and Punjabi cuisine, where Jaisalmer's famous Ghotwan Ladoos are also included in the list amongst the sweet selections.

Punjabi boy and Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra has taken special care of his guests from Delhi and Punjab and have also arranged a line of spicy and delicious foods for them, to enjoy the occasion and celebrate to the fullest.

According to a report in Gulf News, there will be more than 50 stalls at the wedding with around 500 waiters in a suitable dress code, responsible for attending to each guest, while personal chauffeurs and waiters have been allotted to address each guest in the wedding.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani is all set to give a special performance for his sister and brother-in-law on the occasion of their wedding held on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

Mishaal Advani is a rapper, composer, and music director by profession and has prepared a special song for her sister and brother-in-law for their special day. Mishaal Advani released his official first track titled, 'No My Name' in November 2022.

The pre-wedding rituals will also include special performances by Kiara Advani's co-star and friend Shahid Kapoor and Bollywood mogul Karan Johar. The duo is reported to dance to the song 'Dola Re Dola' from 'Devdas' keeping their wishes and celebratory packages in order.

Similarly to what was witnessed at Vicky-Katrina's wedding, a special 'no phone policy' has been requested and is maintained across the wedding venue keeping the rituals and celebrations a private affair. Along with this, around 70 luxury cars and a ferry has also been booked for the guests.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of 'Shershaah' and started dating after the release of the film. The duo have never accepted their relationship officially but were often spotted together at parties and vacations.