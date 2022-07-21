Siddharth Hits Out At Paparazzi For Clicking His Pictures With Aditi Rao Hydari Amid Dating Rumours

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are hitting the headlines. The duo's on-screen romance in Ajay Bhupathi's 2021 directorial Maha Samudram was widely loved by people. Now, several reports are doing rounds on the internet that the duo is dating in actual life. Recently, a video of Siddharth has surfaced online where he can be seen speaking angrily to paparazzi as they tried to take pictures of him while he was leaving a salon in Bandra moments after actor Aditi Rao Hydari was also seen leaving it.

The video shows Siddharth leaving the salon in a hurry as the paparazzi tried to click him. The actor can be seen wearing an olive green T-shirt, black pants, and sandals while he carried a fanny pack. The actor was also seen wearing dark sunglasses and wore a mask on his face.

The actor seemed very furious as the paparazzi clicked him. While walking in a hurry, Siddharth can be seen saying "Boss mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Aap is taraf ajaiyye (I don't like all these. I'm from not here. You come to this side)."

"Main bahut decently ek baar bataunga, mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Is taraf ajaiyye. Aap yaha waale logo ka lo, chalo. Agli baar se itne tameez se nahi bolunga (I'll tell very decently once that I don't like all these, I'm not from here. Come to this side. You click pictures of people who are from here. Next time I won't speak so politely)," he further added.

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao came out of the salon, the actress was clicked by the paparazzi as she posed for the camera. The actress gave a subtle smile and also greeted people. The actress can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble and opted for sneakers.

Several rumors are doing rounds on the internet that the duo is dating. However, they never confirmed the news nor denied it.