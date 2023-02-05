Siddharth Anand Recalls ‘Pathaan Boycott’ Trend Prior To Film’s Release, Says ‘Audience Sees Through Agenda’

Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand's latest blockbuster release 'Pathaan' broke several records at the box office amid facing a boycott trend ahead of its release. In a new interview, the filmmaker reacted to the success of the film by winning the boycott brigade in the industry.

Siddharth Anand did not say much as the audience's reaction spoke for the success of the film, however, the filmmaker called the audience 'too smart' and one where they 'see through any agenda.'

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Siddharth Anand recently gave an interview with TOI, where he stated, "I didn't say anything, I don't have to say anything. The audience has said it. The fact that the audiences came in such huge numbers means they knew that there was nothing to what these calls were trying to say."

He further stated, "So it was not that they waited and came in the evening to hear about it, like 'Oh, my god, is this what they're saying? Is it true what they are trying to say?' The results came in through advanced numbers itself. So I think the audience is too smart. I think we just underestimate the audience's intelligence. They see through any agenda now. So we didn't have to say anything or do anything."

Siddharth also talked about the emotions of the fans after watching the film, where he replied, "Oh, it was crazy! I mean, I keep getting videos of the rejoicing of people, what they're doing at the end of the film, in the middle of the film, they're dancing."

He further says, "In that scene where Dimple Kapadia's character dies, and Shah Rukh Khan's character gives a salute, I saw a video where the audience unfolded the Indian flag in the theater. So the fact that they carried a flag into the theater means what kinds of emotions the film is carrying."

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' featured Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, and had Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles in the film.

Ahead of its release, the film boiled controversy after the release of the film's first song 'Besharam Rang' featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, where Deepika's saffron color bikini created a wave of criticism from many netizens leading to 'boycott Pathaan' trend on social media.

However, after its release, the film turned out to be a blockbuster earning Rs 729 Crore gross worldwide in just ten days. The film is the fourth title in the Yash Raj Films spy universe, following Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger' franchise, and 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.