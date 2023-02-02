Filmmaker Siddharth Anand On Pathaan Being Compared To Hollywood Movies, 'That’s Inevitable...'

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand recently broke the silence to those comparing Pathaan to Hollywood movies. The director termed the comparisons 'inevitable' as it wasn't a conventional Bollywood film. Pathaan hit the theatres on January 25 and since then it has been doing wonders at the Box Office. The movie is close to touching Rs 700 crores at the global BO within 8 days of its release.

Amid comparisons, Siddharth Anand said in an interview with Gulf News, "That’s inevitable when you make a film that’s beyond the conventions of Bollywood films. You’re instantly compared to Hollywood, which obviously has better infrastructure, better technology, and huger budgets."

He further noted, "It will always seem like we’re trying to imitate that, but our limitations are much more. We also have ambitions, our directors have the ability to mount films, but we’re limited by reach because our films are made in one language, which is Hindi. Our revenues are directly proportional to the budgets we can afford."

Siddharth asserted, "I have to admit, I haven’t watched more than two MCU films. I’m not a fan of that genre. I’ve seen a couple of them. My son is a huge fan, and he’s an encyclopedia. He briefs me and keeps me up to date. I have to run my scripts and my sequences past him, and he’ll say, ‘No, dad, this is in that film. No, you can’t do this, this has already been done.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell do I do?’ So, I take ideas from him on how to manoeuvre things around. I think I should get on the bandwagon and start watching those films so that there’s no overlap."

Siddharth Anand is currently directing Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter which will hit the theatres in 2024.