Siddhant Chaturvedi Tried To 'Woo' Katrina Kaif, But 'Bhai' Vicky Kaushal Took Her Away | Read

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married last year in an intimate ceremony, are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. While the duo’s love story is nothing less than a fairytale, Katrina and Vicky never cease to amaze fans with their looks.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will be starring along with Katrina Kaif in their upcoming horror comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ had some revelations to make during a recent promotional outing. The ‘Gully Boy’ star recounted seeing Katrina Kaif at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party, where her tried to impress the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ star with her moves.

According to a report in IndianExpress, Siddhant revealed how he was trying to impress Katrina Kaif much before she started dating now-husband Vicky Kaushal. "I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you (Katrina) were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya!" said Siddhant in the interview.

Siddhant further added, "Vicky and her were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country."

Notably, Katrina and Siddhant along with Ishaan Khattar will star together in the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie will release in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is also busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupati. The movie is being directed by Sriram Raghavan and is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

Katrina will also be seen in Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Tiger 3’. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will be released on Diwali next year.