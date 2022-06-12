New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Love is in the air and noodles! Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a quirky video which left his friends and fans to wonder and led to a round of speculation on his mystery woman.

The 29-year-old actor is quite active on social media. His recent post grabbed the limelight amid his relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda. Sharing his post after a couple of hours following Nayvya Naveli's Instagram post, he captioned the post and wrote, "Her Noodles".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

In the video, the actor was seen in a vanity van dressed in a classy white shirt that he paired with blue jeans. He was also seen wearing silver-toned chains. The highlight of the video was Siddhant's curly hair which complements his entire dapper look.

The actor's post left many of his fans and followers wondering if he is talking about his rumoured girlfriend Navya because on the very same day Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda had posted a picture of her holding noodles boxes in her hand on June 11 and she captioned her post, "Made some noodles today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Fans and his friends from the industry dropped their comments over his post.' Dhadak' actor, Ishaan Khatter dropped a quirky comment, he wrote, "Who dis mystery woman".

While a fan reacted and wrote, "Are you talking about Navya Nanda?"

Amid all this, Siddhant and his rumoured girlfriend's post gave their fans a hint of their dating.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant has many projects lined up on his list. He is busy shooting for the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', a film also starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also working on Arjun Varain Singh's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside actors Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

Posted By: Ashita Singh