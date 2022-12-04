Siddhant Chaturvedi Joins American Rapper Lil' Baby For FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem | See Pics

SIDDHANT Chaturvedi is one of the rising stars of Bollywood and has a huge fan following especially among Gen Z. The actor had an eventful year in 2022 as he starred in two films in the lead role. Now, the Gehraiyaan actor is gearing up for another big event as he will represent India in the official FIFA World Cup Anthem and will collaborate with American rapper Lil' baby.

Announcing the news, Siddhant wrote, "FIFA anthem loading…"

Siddhant can be seen wearing a red t-shirt and posing with Lil' baby. The Phone Bhoot actor also shared a picture of the jersey with his name written on it.

Talking about FIFA World Cup 2022, it is being held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. 32 teams have participated in this once-in-every-four-years football extravaganza.

The teams are hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands, England, Iran, USA, Wales, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia, Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

France is the defending champion, having won their second title in 2018 after defeating Croatia in the final. They will be aiming to defend their crown against a world-class competition offered by these aforementioned teams. This marks the first time the Middle East is hosting the event. It is also the first time the World Cup is being held outside the typical June-July window, in order to avoid the desert heat during the summers in Qatar.

On Siddhant's work front, he was last seen in a horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot', along with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

He will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav. The movie will reportedly release next year. He will be seen in an action film 'Yudhra' as well.

(With ANI inputs)