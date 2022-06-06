New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There has been a lot of curiosity regarding the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ever since its announcement. The teaser and poster of the film were announced last year and the topic of the film has made the audience interested in the film. The star cast and the makers of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan often share the behind the scenes videos and pictures on social media. Now, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will star in the film, has shared a picture along with the director on social media.

Siddhant posted the picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, we can see Siddhant, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav together along with the director Arjun Varain Singh.

The teaser of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was shared in September 2021. Sharing the teaser, Siddhant wrote, "When you have to disconnect to connect.. #KhoGayeHumKahan".

Sharing the poster, Siddhant wrote, "Find your Friends and you won’t need followers #KhoGayeHumKahan".

Adarsh Gourav also shared a picture with his co-stars and wrote, "A pillow of winds #khogayehumkahan".

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday. It is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti and produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under Tiger Baby Films. The release date of the film is not announced yet, but it will hit the theatres in 2023.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Gehraiyaan, along with Deepika Padukine and Ananya Panday. This is the second time that Siddhant will work with Ananya as they were seen together in Gehraiyaan. He was also seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, along with Rani Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan. He will star in Phone Bhooth, alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, Adarsh was last seen in the critically acclaimed film The White Tiger and the web series Hostel Daze. Ananya Panday will soon star in Liger, along with Vijay Deverakonda.

