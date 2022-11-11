Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies At 46: Television Celebs Mourn The Sudden Demise Of The 'Kasauti Zindagii Kay' Actor

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest while working in the gym. (Image Credits: Instagram)

The sudden demise of Television actor and model Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has left everyone in shock. The actor, who featured in various hit shows including ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay’ passed away at the age of 46 after collapsing in a gym.

According to reports, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapsed while working out at a gym on Friday. The 46-year-old actor was then rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Doctors tried to revive Siddhaanth for 45 minutes before declaring him dead on November 11, 2022.

Television celebrities have been pouring in their heartfelt condolences. Taking to his Instagram story, actor Jay Bhanushali wrote ‘Gone Too Soon’.

‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Gautam Rode took to his Twitter account to mourn the demise of his colleague. “Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti,” wrote the actor in a tweet.

Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth’s passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti pic.twitter.com/VqKKtXjHc2 — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) November 11, 2022

Actor Additie Malik too shared a story for her friend and wrote, “RIP.”

Several Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their reaction to the actor’s sudden demise. One fan wrote, “Yes! Can't believe! May his beautiful soul Rest In Peace!” “Cannot believe this news, grief stricken,” wrote another.

“M sure, u must be happy in another world. Om Shanti,” read one comment on Instagram. Another comment wrote, “Rest In Peace sir. You will be always in our heart.”

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi also known as Anand Suryavanshi, rose to fame post his stint in hit television shows including ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Krishna Arjun’, ‘Kkusum’ and ‘Kya Dill Mein Hai’ amongst others.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi got married to Ira Suryavanshi in the year 2000, but the duo’s marriage fell apart in 2015. The actor then got married to Russian model and fashion choreographer wife Alesia in 2017. The model also took part in the reality show, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’.