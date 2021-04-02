In a recent interview with a leading daily Abhinav (who is also a TV actor) has revealed that Shweta abused him physically and hit him with a stick. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: TV actress Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli with whom she has been separated has now accused her of domestic violence. Yes, in a recent interview with a leading daily Abhinav (who is also a TV actor) has revealed that Shweta abused him physically and hit him with a stick.

Abhinav said this about his estranged wife after she spoke about abusive marriage in a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble. She talked about how her daughter saw so much at such a young age. "(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me," Shweta quoted.

Although in this interview Shweta Tiwari was talking about her first husband Raja Chaudhary but she also hinted Abhinav's name. Meanwhile, Abhinav told SpotboyE, "I have never beaten Shweta apart from that slap which Palak herself has mentioned in that open letter. And I had already apologised for that slap to both of them. This whole thing is just a confusion created by Shweta just to prove that I subjected her to domestic violence which is not true. I have never been a woman beater."

He even mentioned that Shweta is projecting him as abusive but she allegedly hit him with a stick.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli got married in 2013, and have a son named Reyansh who was born in 2016. The couple has been separated for a few months now. The actor keeps sharing posts on social media against Shweta Tiwari mentioning how she allegedly troubles him.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal