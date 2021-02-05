Shweta also shared a story on her Instagram, in which she was seen striking a pose as the photographer Amit Khanna was taking her pictures, see photos inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The tinsel town's diva Shweta Tiwari has taken the internet by storm as she shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot on the photo-sharing platform that has made the netizens weak in the knees. Taking to Instagram, she shared several pictures from her photoshoot in which she was looking like a Greek goddess who just walked down to Earth. In the pictures, she was donning a gorgeous silver bodycon dress that defined her curves in a beautiful way. With each passing day, Shweta proves that age is just a number and we can't agree more.

She shared the photos with the caption that read, "Believe in your infinite potential!" In another photo, she captioned it as 'glitters'. The photos that left the internet gawking are surely unmissable. In the pictures, she is seen in the one-sided bodycon silver dress. She kept the makeup look subtle yet bold. The actress carried silver earrings and her statement smokey eye look was doing the magic.

Shweta also shared a story on her Instagram, in which she was seen striking a pose as the photographer Amit Khanna was taking her pictures. She shared the short clip on her story with the caption, "shoot mode." Moreover, Ritwiz's music in the background added all the feels to it.

As soon as she shared the photo, her friends from the television industry flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Even Ekta Kapoor couldn't resist commenting on the picture and she wrote, "Wow" with a heart emoji. Actress Sara Khan commented on the picture and wrote, "hottest" with fire emoji.

On the work front, Shweta was last seen on the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, the show aired on Sony TV but was taken off air last year in November. In the show, she played the role of Gunnet Sikka. The actress shot to fame with her stint in Ekta Kapoor's directorial show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma