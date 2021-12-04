New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has become a new internet sensation after she re-enters the world of social media. The celebrity kid is raising the temperature with her drool-worthy pics and videos. Recently, she dropped a hot video showing off her perfect features.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bijlee girl dropped a video, wherein she is looking stunning in a printed co-ord set. She paired the dress with high heels, minimal makeup and wavy hair. She added Shakira's hit song Hips Don't Lie to her Instagram reel to heat up cyberspace.

Here have a look:

Earlier, she dropped an adorable post on her baby brother Reyansh's fifth birthday. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics from the bash. In the pics, the birthday boy looked cute as a button dressed in a grey T-shirt and black pants, whereas his sister was looking stunning in a yellow floral dress. She captioned, the post as, "It's my BHAI KA BDAY."

Here have a look:

Recently, she made her on-screen debut in a music video Bijlee Bijlee, which is penned by B Praak and sung by Harrdy Sandhu. Release a month ago, in the song Palak Tiwari showed off her perfect moves alongside Harrdy.

Sharing the proud moment, her mother and popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle to share the poster of the Bijlee Bijlee track. She captioned the post as, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! 🥺🥺🥺 Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever ! It was no less than a dream"

Here have a look:

On the filmy front, the star kid has chosen the 'big screen' to make her acting debut. She will be seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, co-starring Mallika Sherawat, Arbaaz Khan and Vivek Oberoi. Helmed by Vishal Mishra, the horror thriller is based on true events.

