Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has activated her Instagram account and has posted ravishing pics from her photoshoot.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is one of the internet sensations who enjoys a following of over half a million on her social media handle. The gorgeous girl keeps her followers on their toes by posting gorgeous and scintillating pics and videos. Often referred to as Indian Kylie Jenner, is quite active on social media. However, in the past few months, Palak didn't post any pics, and even her Instagram account was not visible. Now, after a gap of months, Palak has made a whooping comeback by dropping breath-taking pictures, making everyone fall for her all over again.

Palak activated her Instagram account and has posted ravishing pics from her photoshoot. Shweta's daughter can be seen donning Nima Studio's beautiful pistachio green dress with a criss-cross back crepe, she let her hair loose and completed the look with minimal makeup. Announcing her comeback, she captioned the post as, "Whoooops she’s back!!! AND Worked with the most amazinggggg team ever"

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped her pic, her followers bombarded her comment section by extending a warm welcome. One of the users wrote, "That’s a mind blowing comeback missed you @palaktiwarii.” While other users praised her beauty "Wow Looking Gorgeous"

Well, even her mother could help herself by commenting and wrote, "Yo! My Girl!" with hearts.

Palak Tiwari had reportedly deactivated her IG account somewhere in March. However, not many know she kept in touch with her family and friends via private account. Yes, you read that right, she also has a private IG account, which is followed by her mother Shweta Tiwari, Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen and late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.

On the work front, Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vishal Mishra's Rosie The Saffron Chapter co-starring Vivek Oberoi. The film is based on the true events of a BPO employee name Rosie from Gurugram who suddenly disappeared.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv