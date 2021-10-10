New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has already turned 21. Yes, and to mark the celebration for this day, the TV actress vacationed in Goa with family. The mother-daughter duo who are often snapped together at events and on social media, shared yet another update on Palak's birthday.

Shweta took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video where she can be seen dancing with her lovely daughter. In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a green top and denim shorts, while Palak can be seen wearing a flowy colorful dress. Shweta captioned her video saying, "B’day dance with my Princess @palaktiwarii"

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's video here:

As soon as she dropped the video, her fans and friends started commenting on the post saying that they both look like sisters. TV actress Srishty Rode wrote, "Omgggg sisterssss" while former actress Sangeeta Bijlani said, "You both are too adorable". Also, a lot of users shared heart and fire emojis and even 'hearted' the post.

On the other hand, talking about Shweta Tiwari's work front, the actress was last seen in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Meanwhile, her daughter Palak Tiwari is also making her debut into showbiz with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film is a horror-thriller based on a true story and has been directed by Vishal Mishra. Apart from Palak, Rosie also has Arbaaz Khan, Mallika Sherawat and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

So guys, coming back to the mother-daughter duo's video, what are your thoughts on their beautiful dance? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal