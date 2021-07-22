Shweta Tiwari's trainer Sahil Rasheed took to his social media handle to share the video of the actress working out with her daughter. Scroll down to watch.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shweta Tiwari is one of the fittest actresses in TV industry and the reason behind her HOT-BOD is her daily workout routine. Yes, Shweta is a fitness freak and follows a strict routine, be it exercising daily or keeping a check on her diet, the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actress revealed it all a few months ago when she underwent a weight loss transformation.

And now her video working with her daughter Palak Tiwari is doing rounds on the internet. Yes, Shweta has found a gym partner in her daughter Palak who is a budding model and the video of the duo was shared by the fitness trainer Sahil Rasheed.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen battling ropes wearing active wear. Sahil took to his official Instagram account and wrote, "• LIKE MOTHER ~ LIKE DAUGHTER •... @shweta.tiwari & @palaktiwarii challenging & motivating each other."

Take a look at the Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Rasheed (@sahilrasheed)

As soon as the video was shared, fans started commenting on it saying, "Wooooho #powergirls," meanwhile another one wrote, "Shweta Rocks any day."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shweta Tiwari is a popular name in Hindi television. Apart from her recent daily soap 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', she has featured in a lot of TV serials. The actress has recently landed in India after wrapping up the shooting of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 in Cape Town.

On the personal front, Shweta has two kids: a daughter Palak and a son named Reyansh.

So guys, coming back to her video, what are your thoughts about the mother-daughter workout? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal