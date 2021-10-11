New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older today, and his journey up to the top is no less than a filmy tale. He stands as an inspiration to millions who says that after 60 and 70 people should retire. As the actor is celebrating his 79th birthday, he dropped a dashing pic on his social media handle and captioned it as "Walking into the 80s".

However, his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was quick to point out a mistake in his post. Taking to the comment section she corrects Big B's age from 80 to 79.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Soon after his fans and Bollywood celebs bombarded his comment section with birthday wishes. Relating to the post, Ranveer Singh, wrote, "Gangster" while Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "swag...Happy birthday sir".

Bollywood Wishes Amitabh Bachchan Happy Birthday

As soon as the sun rose, B-town celebs immediately took to their social media handles to wish the veteran actor a very happy birthday.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, who will be seen sharing screen space with Big B, shared an unseen pic of the actor from the MayDay shooting. Ajay wrote, "Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Rakul wrote, "Happppiestttt bdayyy to you sir !! Wishing you abundance of happiness, great health and awesome work !! You are such an inspiration and I am grateful to have an oppurtunity of wortking with you"

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a video wishing his father a happy birthday. Calling Big B his idol he wrote, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you. "

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

He with his family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya has returned to Mumbai from their Paris trip to celebrate Big B's birthday.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv