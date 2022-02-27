New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Actor Shruti Haasan gave a shock to her social media followers on Sunday as she informed her fans that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She gave an update about her health in a note.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Shruti uploaded a post that reads, “Hi everyone ! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon ! Thank you and see you soon Lovelies”.

After the actress uploaded the post, director Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon." Singer Sophie Choudry commented, "Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you,"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Before Shruti, several other south celebrities have already tested positive for Covid-19, Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Vishnu Vishal, Trisha, and others. These celebrities have recently recovered from Covid-19.

A while back, Shruti Hassan's father, superstar Kamal Haasan was also tested positive for the virus. Later, the superstar was hospitalised for treatment. However, Kamal made a full recovery from the COVID-19 effect.

“I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded,” Kamal tweeted.

While on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao playing crucial roles. The project is shot in Kannada and Telugu and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Back on February 18, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen