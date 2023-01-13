Shruti Haasan Slams Reports About Skipping ‘Waltair Veerayya’ Event Due To ‘Mental Illness’, Gives THIS Reason

South superstar Shruti Haasan reacted to reports of her not attending the pre-launch event of her upcoming film 'Waltair Veerayya' as the media reports claimed the 'Luck' actress was suffering from mental illness.

Taking to her social media handle, Shruti Haasan shared several screenshots of media reports claiming that she is undergoing treatment for the same, due to which her absence was marked at the event.

The actor wrote, "Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the over dramatisation or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work."

She further added, "I will always be a mental health advocate. I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try to get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do."

According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, it was earlier mentioned that Shruti Haasan was not a hundred percent active since the Greece schedule of her upcoming film 'The Eye.'

She later posted on her Instagram, giving an update, stating, "Thank you for all the love yesterday, still so sad I couldn't make it for the grand launch.. rest and recovery mode on and lost of rasam." She also added a photo in which she was tucked in her bed.

'Waltair Veerayya' is helmed by K.S. Ravindra, and features Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa. Backed up by Naveen Yerneni, and Y Ravi Shankar, and co-produced by GK Mohan, the film is set to be released on January 13.

The original Telugu film and dubbed Hindi version will be released on the same day, whereas the film was announced in August 2021. Shruti Haasan's other film 'Veera Simha Reddy' is also releasing on January 13.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in 'The Eye', whereas she also has Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas.