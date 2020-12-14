Currently, Shruti Haasan has several lined up projects and she is working on important projects namely Laabam and Krack.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood diva Shruti Haasan is quite active on social media and she never fails to give a sneak peek of her life to her fans. From traveling to different locations to posting heartfelt appreciation posts for her co-actors, she never fails to grab the headlines. However, recently she has been busy with her shooting schedule but now she got a little time and she shared a goofy picture on her Instagram story for her fans.

In the latest post shared by Shruti, it can be seen that she is heading off to bed but is not forgetting to take care of her skin. Shruti has now revealed the secret behind her glowing and amazing skin, in the picture she can be seen applying a clay mask on her face and is posing for the camera.

She shared the photo with the caption that read, "Coffee clay and I smell like a cappuccino lady.” In the goofy yet adorable picture, she was making a cute pout face. Now, we have got our answers for her amazing skin and we suggest you also try this face mask.

Currently, Shruti has several lined up projects and she is working on important projects namely Laabam and Krack. She has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam that has been helmed by SP Jananathan. She recently wrapped up the shooting of the same a few days back.

However, the actress will soon be seen alongside Ravi Teja for their upcoming films Krack. They wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film in Goa and the behind the scene picture of the film is doing rounds on the internet and we are all for it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma