Shruti Haasan Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Multi-Talented Actress And Singer

Actress Shruti Haasan is celebrating her 37th birthday on Saturday. Turning a year older today, she is not only a beautiful diva but is also a multi-talented actor. With her superhit stints in Bollywood and Tollywood, she is one of the highest-paid celebrities in South cinema and is well-received by her fans and audience.

Before making her debut in 2008, Shruti Haasan appeared in a cameo in her father's film 'Her Ram.' On her birthday, here are five must-watch films from her movie collection.

Released in 2012, the film stars Dhanush, Shruti Haasan, Prabhu, and Bhanupriya, and is helmed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth. Revolving around two high school sweethearts Ram and Janani who get married, Janani's world suddenly comes to a halt as Ram commits suicide. The leading lady then decides to go on a quest to find the truth behind his death.

D-Day

Starring Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, and Shruti Haasan, the film was directed by Nikhil Advani and received a 7.2 rating on IMDB. Shruti Haasan also sang a song in this film i.e. the popular track 'Alvida' sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Shruti Haasan, and Nikhil D'Souza.

Gabbar Singh

Directed by Harish Shankar, this Telugu film stars Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in lead roles and is an official remake of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Dabanng' released in 2010. The film was a blockbuster as it was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crore and went on to collect over Rs 150 Crore.

Srimanthudu

Srimanthudu stars Mahesh Babu and Shruti Haasan revolving around the life of a millionaire. Despite having everything in his life, he still feels a void and adopts a village where he meets his love and brings a change in the lives of its residents. The critically acclaimed film also features Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu.

Race Gurram

Featuring Allu Arjun, Shruti Haasan, Shaam, and Ravi Kishan, the film was released in 2014 and was a Telugu action-comedy drama based on the lives of two brothers with a different approach towards a life filled with rules and the quest to break those rules. The film was directed by Surender Reddy.