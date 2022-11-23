Shriya Saran Trolled For Kissing Husband Andrei Koscheev In Public, ‘Drishyam 2’ Star Has THIS To Say

South star Shriya Saran, who recently starred alongside Ajay Devgn in the suspense-thriller film ‘Drishyam 2’, got trolled on social media. The actor was criticised for kissing husband Andrei Koscheev during their public appearances.

Shriya Saran, who has been married to her husband Andrei Koscheev for over 4 years now, caught the eye of the netizens during her recent public appearances. The actor was spotted getting cozy and displaying affection with her husband in public.

Reacting to trolls, Shriya Saran spoke to media outlet News18 in an interview and said that its her job to avoid trolls. “It’s kind of funny! Andrei thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)! I don’t read bad comments or react to them. It’s their (trolls) job to write and my job is to avoid them. I only do what I’ve to do,” spoke the ‘Drishyam 2’ star.

For the unversed, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev got married in a private ceremony in 201. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2020. Shriya Saran often shares pictures of her daughter on social media and the duo have named her Radha.

Shriya Saran recently starred in ‘Drishyam 2’ alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav and Saurabh Shukla. The film became a big hit at the box-office and collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box-office within 5 days of its release.

‘Drishyam 2’ domestic box office collection stands at nearly Rs 86 crore and is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India within a week of its release.

Shriya Saran will next be seen in Chandru’s directorial ‘Kabzaa’, where she will be essaying the role of Madhumathi.