New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's no doubt that mommy-to-be, Shreya Ghosal is one of our favourite playback singers of all time. Her melodious voice can charm you at any given moment. The four-time National Award-winning artist started her Bollywood career in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Although she started singing at the age of 4 and started her formal training when she was just 6. Later Shreya entered the reality show Sa Re ga Ma Pa from where she started gaining fame and was spotted by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. From then there was no turning back and Ghoshal became one of the best-known playback singers in the country.

Shreya tied the the knot with her childhood sweetheart Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015 and is now expecting her first child. As the ace singer is all set to ring in her 37th birthday on March 12, here we are with a few beautiful songs of her which she sang at the starting of her career. Take a look:

Bairi Piya- Devdas (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave a chance to Shreya in the starting of her career when she was just 18. This is because he thought her innocent voice will match will Paro's (Aishwarya Rai) character. She even won a national award for this song.

Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai- Jism (2003)

Beautifully picturized on Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, this song won many hearts and gave Shreya Ghoshal's singing career a boost.

Dheere Jalna- Paheli (2005)

Another beautiful song that made Shreya win the National Award. She sang this song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji with Sonu Nigam.

Pal Pal Pal Har Pal- Lage raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Starring Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt, this film's song was as soothing as cotton. Ghoshal's singing was as usual appreciated and got her critical acclaim.

Piyo Bole- Parineeta (2005)

Both the film and the songs of this film received the critical claim. And Piyo Bole was a big hit in the year.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal