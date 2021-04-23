Famous music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo fame passes away after battling with COVID-19. As soon as this news broke out Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle and mourned his demise.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment: Once again, COVID-19 has affected Bollywood as we have lost a celebrated music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo fame. He passed away on Thursday after battling with coronavirus complications. For the past few days, he was in the hospital at SL Raheja Hospital, Mumbai, after complaining of ill-health. This sad news was confirmed by his son Sanjeev who is also a musician. He told ANI that Shravan breathed his last at around 9:30 pm.

As soon as this news broke out, Bombay Times got in touch with the other half Nadeem Saifi of the famous duo, while crying on the phone, confirmed the news and said, "My Shanu is no more." He continued, "I am in deep pain as I say this, but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years, is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son who was inconsolable. We had been in touch regularly for the last several days when Shravan complained of ill-health and had to be moved to a hospital," Times of India quoted him saying.

He further reveals that Shravan's family, including his son and composer's wife, are also not well and are still hospitalised after contracting the deadly virus.

Even social media was flooded with condolence messages, several actors and music composers took to their Twitter handle and mourned the demise of Shravan.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in the 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family."

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

Here have at how other celebs reacted to the news:

Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity.



He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family.



ॐ शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VJQZrJQbgy — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 22, 2021

Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 22, 2021

Shravan bhai is no more🙏 My respects and condolences to his family.

Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s.

Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 22, 2021

Sad to hear about the passing away of #Shravan ji of #NadeemShravan due to #covid. A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90’s. prayers with the family. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 22, 2021

The famous duo Nadeem-Shravan has composed many super-hit songs for Bollywood films during the 1990s, such as Pardes, Aashiqui, Raja Hindustani, Saajan, Dhadkan, among others.

