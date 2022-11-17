Shraddha Murder Case: Was Aftab Poonawala Inspired By Dexter? All You Need To Know About The Show

In a horrific case, 28-year-old Aftab Ameen Poonawala strangled his partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which came to cognizance on November 14, 2022. According to the police, the accused bought a 300-litre fridge to store her body parts for over 18 days which he used to dispose of late at night at different spots across Delhi. As per the reports by ANI, the police officials revealed that the entire case was allegedly inspired by the popular show Dexter. The officials further claimed that Poonawala was allegedly inspired by the show's main character, Dexter Morgan, played by Micheal C Hall.

Aftab allegedly took cues from Dexter

The popular show Dexter aired on Showtime from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013. Though police alleged that Aftab Poonawala took cues from Dexter for the gruesome killing of his girlfriend, it is pertinent to note that the intentions behind Dexter's murder are completely different from that of Aftab. While Morgan used to hunt down murderers who were on the loose and were not punished by the justice system, Aftab killed his partner after an argument over the issue of marriage.

Not the intentions, but their methods of disposing of the body parts were almost the same. Wrapping up the body parts in multiple layers of plastics, Dexter used to throw the body into Bay Harbour by adding rocks to it. There is a good probability that Poonawalla, a self-described Dexter fan, was motivated by the classy and sophisticated methods of body disposal that are depicted in the programme, even though he chose to keep Walker's remains in a refrigerator before throwing them away in Delhi's Mehrauli forest.

As per Delhi Police, Aftab was a trained chef and was an expert at using meat knives. They further stated that he used to do proper research on Google and cleaned blood stains from the floor with chemicals.