Shraddha Kapoor’s New Look With Glasses and Fringe Haircut Gets Thumbs Up On Social Media

ACTRESS Shraddha Kapoor is well-known for her soft-spoken persona and caring attitude toward her fans. Always away from the doors of controversy, the actress has maintained a decent amount of fan following on her social media platforms where she always confidently interacts with her followers.

Always appreciated for her positivity on social media, the actress keeps herself far away from the hideous filters of Instagram and often flaunts her ‘no makeup look’. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor’s fans were left in awe as the actress posted her new look with a fringe haircut, glasses on, and a big smile on her face. She cheekily also asked her fans in the post quoting, “Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO!Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???”.

Fans were stunned by her new look and appalled at the actress for her forehead bangs tucked aside neatly giving the actress a sober yet cute look. Many of the popular celebs from the industry never held back and poured their appreciation as well, where actor and comedian Bhuvan Bam commented ‘Love’, whereas Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

The ‘Baaghi’ actress often posts her bare face looks on her Instagram account, where a couple of days ago the actress touched 75 million followers on her Instagram and thus shared a ‘no makeup look’ picture with a tea cup celebrating her excitement while thanking her loyal audience.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on the big screen alongside Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action thriller ‘Baaghi 3’. The film also cast Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. On the work front, the actress will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor marking the debut of this duo in director Luv Ranjan’s untitled upcoming film. The movie is likely to be released on March 8, 2023, and the shooting of the film is currently being completed in Mumbai’s Chitrakoot grounds in Andheri.