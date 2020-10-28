Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to turn into a shape-shifting Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy. Here's what she has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her incredible performances and slaying looks, is all set to turn into a shape-shifting Naagin in Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy. The actress shared the news on Twitter, a day after the latter snapped outside the producer's house. The fans were wondering if the actress is going to share some interesting news about her next venture.

It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.✨💜@Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020

Giving a glimpse of her role in a trilogy, Chhichhore actress wrote, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience,” the actor said in a statement.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the role of shape-shifting Naagin. She also revealed that she has been brought up watching admiring and idolising late actress Sridevi for her iconic role in Nagina and Nigahen. Well, there is no doubt that the filmmakers never leave a chance to take the audience back into the Indian classical folklore of Naag and Naagins. Ekta Kapoor's television show Naagin is airing the fifth season and has become yet another successful season.

Talking about the film, it will be directed by Vishal Furia. Shraddha Kapoor will play the lead role of the shape-shifting serpent. The folklore will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The makers will showcase the modern-days Naagin and the film will have exciting visual effects. Also, it will be an amazing romantic-thriller story.

The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The film went well on the silver screens and now the fans are excited to see the beautiful actor in Ichhadhari Naagin's role.

