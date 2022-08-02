Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan To Team Up For 'Tezaab' Remake? Here's What We Know

Kartik Aaryan seems like one of the busiest actors these days with a bunch of films lined up. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is also busy these days as she is shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor. As per the reports, both the actors might star together in the Tezaab remake. Tezaab, released in 1988, is one of the most successful films in Bollywood and Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor made the iconic pairing in the film.

Producer Murad Khetani has confirmed that Tezaab will be remade. According to India Today, the makers have approached Shraddha Kapoor for the female lead. “The makers were looking for a reliable name and a fresh Jodi for the cast of the Tezaab remake. Shraddha and Kartik have not shared onscreen space together so far and if things work out, this is a pair they would like to bet on," a source was quoted saying by India Today.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. On Kiara's birthday, Kartik shared the first look from the film in which the duo can be seen hugging each other.

Moreover, he has wrapped up shooting the Haryana schedule for Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Kartik will collaborate with his Lukka Chhupi co-star Kriti Sanon for the film.

Kartik will be seen in Freddy, along with Alaya F. He will star in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well. He has also announced a film with Kabir Khan and further details are yet to be revealed.

On Shraddha's work front, she was in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. Recently, a massive fire broke out on the set of the film and the Mumbai shooting of the film has been postponed. She will star with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the Naagin trilogy and Chaalbaaz in London.