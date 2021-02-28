Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 in which she shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff. The actress has several films in her kitty including a trilogy 'Naagin'.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Imagine a wedding inspired by the 'Friends' theme, wouldn't it be a treat to the eyes? Well, it looks like actor Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani are planning their grand wedding function influenced by the popular sitcom show. The 'Friends' wedding is going to take place in Maldives.

We are not just saying this, we have proof. Recently Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Sidhant Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were heading for their cousin's wedding, but what caught everyone's attention was that the sibling was snapped in similar tees. The T-shirt was on 'Friends' theme, and that read, "The one where Shaza gets married to Priyaank."

Shraddha was looking amazing in the airport look as she donned the t-shirt with blue denim shorts and she paired it with sunglasses.

Earlier, the Aashiqui 2 actress shared a post on her Instagram story in which Priyaank was seen grooving on the cruise. She added a caption to it that read, "even we are coming, wait till we reach tomorrow to start the fun."

In another story, Shraddha shared a picture of a flight and she wrote, "can't wait to be on that flight tomorrow for #ShazaSharmaGayi."

Zoa Morani also shared a picture in which the whole gang reached the airport and they were seen happily posing. In that picture, everyone was spotted in the Friends theme T-shirt.

For the unknown, Priyaank and Shaza tied the knot on February 4. They had a court marriage. Well, now it looks like the couple is organizing a grand wedding function in the Maldives.

Talking about Shraddha, she was last seen in Baaghi 3 in which she shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff. The Street Dancer 3D actress has several films in her kitty including a trilogy 'Naagin'.

