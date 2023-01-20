Shraddha Kapoor Drops New Poster Of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' With This Cheeky Caption; See here

Shraddha Kapoor on Friday shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featuring her and Ranbir Kapoor. However, what caught everyone's attention was its caption.

In the poster, the actors are seen running together while grinning from ear to ear. Sharing the poster, Shraddha wrote, "Objects in the picture are not as close as they appear..." She also revealed that the trailer of the film will release on January 23 at 1 pm.

Here's her post:

Shraddha Kapoor had a handful of inquiries after watching the trailer. One of them was "2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai (what is the most challenging aspect of love in 2023)."

Talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the Red Sea International Film Festival last year, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older."

The movie, which is being presented by T-Series, was directed by Luv Ranjan and co-produced by him and Ankur Garg of Luv Films. Set to release on Holi this year, the movie will hit the screens on March 8.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is well known for creating Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. Additionally, he was the director of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was a box-office success in 2018. He has also worked on Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.

Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor also has Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, has Stree 2 in the pipeline. She was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff in 2020. Recently she also appeared in Bhediya's song Thumkeshwari along with Varun Dhawa and Kriti Sanon.