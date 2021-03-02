Shraddha Kapoor is going to turn a year older on March 3, 2021. On her birthday, we are bringing some lesser-known facts about her:

Shraddha Kapoor is a talented actress. From singing to acting, she surely knows how to impress her fans. The Haider actress has carved a niche in Bollywood with her top-notch performances in films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, Chhichhore, and many others. The beautiful actress is going to turn a year older on March 3, 2021. On her birthday, we are bringing some lesser-known facts about her:

* Shraddha Kapoor is related to Lata Mangeshkar

There was a time when the one song that was stuck on everyone's mind was 'Galliyan' from the film Ek Villain. That song marked the debut of Shraddha in playback singing, and that voice surely reminded us of the "Nightingale of India" Lata Mangeshkar. But, did you know Shraddha is related to Lata Mangeshkar's family? Yes, you read that right, so without further ado, let us tell you, how she is related to Lata Mangeshkar.

Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure is the first cousin of Lata Mangeshkar, and he is the maternal grandfather of Shraddha. The actress often addresses Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle as Ajji.

* Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapuri. Well, let us tell you that Shraddha's mother is the younger sister of a famous actress, Padmini Kolhapuri.

*Shraddha Kapoor is one true example of beauty with brains, and we are not just saying this, we have proof. The actress scored 95 per cent in class 12 exams and after that, she was selected for the Boston University, but she chose to leave the college, and she preferred her career in acting.

*There is no denying the fact that Shraddha is talented, but did you know that she can speak in various accents. From British to Russian, she can kick off several accents pretty easily. It was in the show 'The Kapil Shama Show' that she showcased her talent and left everyone impressed with it.

*Shraddha in an interview also revealed that she is a bit superstitious, and she believes that whichever her films Shakti Kapoor watches in Delhi, it eventually becomes a hit film.

