New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor rules millions of hearts and enjoys a massive fan following. The dimple queen started her career with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti in 2010. After this, the Aashiqui 2 actress appeared in several films where she was seen essaying different roles. Fans have always adored Shraddha's acting skills. Shraddha is definitely one of the finest actors in the industry. Not just acting, Shraddha has a great sense of fashion, and the actress is blessed with a soulful voice.

The actress will be turning a year older tomorrow and was snapped outside Mumbai airport with father Shakti Kapoor jetting off for birthday celebrations. On Shraddha's birthday, we bring you the top 5 films of the actress that flipped her acting career.

1. Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2 was a massive hit among the audience. The romantic singing sensation touched everyone's heart and after the film was released Sharddha's film career took off to new heights. The story revolves around those who go through love and hate, fame and failure in their lives. The movie features Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the Vishesh Films and T-Series Films.

2. Ek Villain

Playing the role of the girl next door, Shraddha nailed as Aisha. The movie also features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The movie is an action thriller film helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures. In the film, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a gangster who tries to become better for his lady love Aisha.

3. ABCD2

Shraddha showed her amazing dancing skills in this movie. The actress proved her mettle in front of the country, not just in acting but in dancing too. The film feature Varun Dhawan too.

4. Baaghi

The film featured Shraddha and Tiger Shroff in the leading roles. Helmed by Sabbir Khan, the film is an action thriller. The story is about a rebellious man, who falls in love with Sia (Shraddha) under difficult circumstances.

5. Stree

Cracking the horror-comedy genre, Shraddha played the role of the witch in the film. This time Shraddha essayed a completely different role and won millions of hearts. The movie was a great success.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen