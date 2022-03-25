New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor always treat her fans by posting beautiful and charming pictures of herself on her social media handles. The Baaghi actress also keep her fans updated about her upcoming projects. However, the actress has always managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. She was rumoured to be dating the photographer, Rohan Shrestha. The duo was reportedly in a relationship for the past four years.

However, according to the latest reports, Shraddha and Rohan have parted ways. According to a report by Pinkvilla quoting a source close to the rumoured couple, Rohan was not part of Shraddha’s birthday celebration in Goa. The couple was in an on-off relationship since January and called off the relationship in February.

Amid the breakup rumours, Shraddha shared an adorable selfie on her Instagram profile and captioned it, “Aur Sunao?”. As soon as Shraddha posted her picture, netizens started praising her in the comments section.

One person wrote, “Yaar ye cute hai kitni”, while another person wrote, “How can someone be so cute”. The post has already received 1 million likes within 13 hours. Shraddha is one of the most followed Indian actresses on Instagram. She has over 70.3 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 in 2020. The actress also has many films lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in Vishal Furia directorial Nagin which is a trilogy.

She will also star in the remake of late actor Sridevi's Chalbaaz. She has also signed a romantic film opposite Kartik Aaryan and will also be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s rom-com which will be released in March 2023. Shraddha made her Bollywood debut in Teen Patti, but the actress rose to fame with her superhit movie, Aashiqui 2.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav