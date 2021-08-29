Actor Shakti Kapoor has finally broken his silence on his daughter Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shreshta's wedding rumours. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses of B-town in her league. And just like every other star's fans, the Chhichhore fame's fans also want to know when the actress is going to tie the knot. Yes, recently rumours are doing rounds on social media that Shraddha Kapoor is getting married to her alleged boyfriend photographer Rohan Shrestha.

You read that right! The reports of their to-be-marriage have been there since a while and finally Shraddha's daughter Shakti Kapoor has now reacted on the same. The veteran actor in an interview with Times Of India said that Rohan is a family friend and if the children decide something like this, he will be supportive, “I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse?”

He further said, “But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”

Well, seems like daddy dearest doesn't have a problem with Shraddha's alleged boyfriend.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shakti Kapoor is all set to feature in an OTT project which will be aired on Disney+Hotstar. In the show, the veteran will be seen as his iconic villain character Crime Master Gogo from the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

This venture is also interesting as Shraddha Kapoor has also been roped in for the same. This will be the first time the father-daughter duo will be sharing screen space together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor)

On the other hand, talking about Shraddha's film front, her upcoming projects include an untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Raktdhar and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal