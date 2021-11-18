New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kumkum Bhagya famed actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with her long-time beau Rahul Nagal on Tuesday. Shraddha's wedding pictures and videos are going viral on the internet. Actress herself shared many videos but recently an unseen video has surfaced on the internet.

In the video shared by the glam wedding official where she can be seen teasing her groom and saying "Rahul aao mujhe uthao," In the same video, her wedding scenes were also shown that included jaimala ceremony, pheras and him applying sindoor on her forehead. During all the rituals she flashed a beautiful smile on her face.

Watch the unseen video here:

Shraddha, on Wednesday, shared a few pictures from her wedding along with the hashtags ‘Just Married’ and ‘Shraddha Arya Nagal’. She also added a heart emoji. In one of the photos, she could be seen bopping his nose.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Shraddha here:

Kumkum Bhagya actress looked stunning in her red lehenga at her wedding, she also posted pictures of her Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. According to media reports, Shraddha's husband is a naval officer and the wedding took place in presence of close friends and family members.

Shraddha got engaged to an NRI in 2015, but later she broke up. Earlier, her name was linked with Alam Singh Makkar whom she participated in Nach Baliye 2019.

Posted By: Ashita Singh