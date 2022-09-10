Showtime: Karan Johar's New Series To Reveal Secrets Of Bollywood | Watch

Karan Johar is unstoppable with his back to back releases and is busy working on his new projects. At D23 Expo 2022, Disney+Hotstar announced a new series 'Showtime', which will be produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The series will star Emraan Hashmi in the lead role and Karan took to social media to announce his collaboration with Disney.

Announcing the news, Karan wrote, "Bollywood is the land of dreams - dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. #HotstarSpecials #Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show."

He added, "A deep, raw, unconcealed & uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audiences clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair - but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights…camera…and action! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar. #ShowtimeOnHotstar"

Talking about the show, Karan Johar said, “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. I am happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”

Apart from the web series Showtime, Karan Johar has also announced season 8 of his talk show 'Koffee With Karan'.

Moreover, Disney announced many new projects at the D23 Expo 2022. This includes The Lion Prequel, Hocus Pocus 2, Disenchanted, Inside Out 2, Peter Pan And Wendy Live action adaptation, Elemental, Elio, Strange World, Iwaju and Wish, among others.

Karan earlier announced that he will direct an action film as well. Announcing the news, Karan wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature... Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will return as a director for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the theatres in February 2023. It also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.