Show Me The Thumka: Ranbir And Shraddha Shake A Leg On TJMM’s New Peppy Song | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is just around the corner for its theatrical release. The film is all set to be released on March 8, as already the chemistry between the first-time on-screen couple is winning hearts on the internet.

As fans are adoring their chemistry, the makers of the film have released the third song of the film featuring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor in a desi avatar. The first two songs of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience, and we bet the third song titled, 'Show Me The Thumka' will be a chartbuster too.

The song features both actors attending a wedding where the duo can be seen doing sizzling dance moves. Where Shraddha Kapoor can be seen wearing a plain yellow saree with open hair and minimal makeup, Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand can be seen wearing a white and dark blue-shimmer kurta set.

The peppy track is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh. Made under the direction of Luv Ranjan and produced by Luv Films, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also features Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Talking about Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's work front, Ranbir was last seen in the blockbuster 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Venga Reddy's 'Animal' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor.

On the other hand, taking a long break from the film, Shraddha Kapoor will be returning to the big screen after almost 3 years. The actress was last seen in Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff. She recently made a cameo in the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bhediya's 'Thumkeshwari' song, marking the return of 'Stree 2.'